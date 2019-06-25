Adopt a shelter cat for a free day at Six Flags New England

Dakin Humane Society has teamed up with Six Flags new England to promote cat adoptions in July. They’re calling it Red, White, and New Homes for Cats! Here to tell us more are Lee Chambers and Jennifer McGrath.

Guests interested in adopting a cat and adding a new member to their family are encouraged to visit Dakin Humane Society this July 1 through July 31. All families that successfully adopt a cat or kitten will receive a free ticket to Six Flags New England. Offer is valid one ticket, per household and will be available at both Dakin locations in Springfield, Massachusetts and Leverett, Massachusetts.

To view Dakin Humane Society’s adoptable cats, visit their website at www.dakinhumane.org.