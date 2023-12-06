(MASS APPEAL) – The saying “age is just a number” is true because why can’t adults have some fun? Arcade games, laser tag, and carousel rides aren’t just for kids… and that’s why Sonny’s Place is hosting adult laser tag nights!

Sonny’s Place Laser Tag Adult Night – enjoy unlimited access to all indoor attractions and laser tag all night at our exclusive 18+ adult night.

Adult Laser Tag Nights

Adult Laser Tag Nights will be held on the second Saturdays of the month until March, December 9th, January 13th, February 10th and March 9th from 9:00pm to 1:00am.

Sonny’s Place is located at 349 Main street in Somers, CT.

For more information, visit sonnysplace.com/events/adult-laser-tag-night

Sponsored by: Sonny’s Place