Adult learners can prepare for college with a free program at HCC

Transition to College & Careers (TCC) is a free non-credit program offered both days and evenings that helps adult students prepare for college and identify a career path. Here to tell us about the program are Maria Troppe and Zachary E.

The program includes intensive academic preparation in English reading and writing, math, study strategies, and computers in a college context. We offer college navigation, career advising, and tutoring in an environment conducive to learning.

The day classes are held Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 9:15am-1:15pm, 9/4 to 12/18. The evening classes are held Tuesdays & Thursdays 5:30-8:30pm, 9/3 to 12/17.

For more information, visit www.hcc.edu/tcc or call (413) 552-2728.

