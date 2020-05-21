1  of  3
Advanced Vein Care Center offering online yoga and exercise tips for those suffering with circulation issues

(Mass Appeal) – There’s no doubt about it – this pandemic is making people more sedentary and this can present a real problem if you have vascular issues. Dr. K Francis Lee of Advanced Vein Care Center joined us with yoga instructor Krystal Say to share how they are helping patients at home.

Dr. Lee said that sitting or standing too long in one place can certainly aggravate vein problems, so Advanced Vein Care Center posted exercise and yoga videos for people to follow along with.

Say said that yoga movements are particularly helpful because they incorporate breath work with movement and that helps get the whole cardiovascular system working.

For more information on Advanced Vein Care Center, call 413-732-4242 or visit them online at AdvancedVeinCenter.com. The office is located at 3640 Main St., Suite 302, in Springfield.

Segment sponsored by Advanced Vein Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

