(MASS APPEAL) – If you’re an entrepreneur, or know of one, looking to take your business to the next level then our next guest could possibly help you reach your goals. I am joined by Dr. Casuel Pitts, The Underrated Entrepreneur, and he’s here to share his story about helping businesses grow and the Entrepreneur Awards that took place this past July.

My Empire Events

Casuel Pitts, PhD, is a world-renowned entrepreneur who has been in business since the age of seven. He currently manages a portfolio of companies in various fields, including best-selling authorship, real estate, coaching and mentorship, health and wellness, and more. His mission is to help entrepreneurs reach $1M in revenue within one year by leveraging my expertise in niche markets.

If you are interested in learning more, visit myempireevents.com

Sponsored by: My Empire Events