Advice for dealing with quaran-teens stuck at home and out of school

(Mass Appeal) – Teenagers are having an especially difficult time these days – school is out, many are missing important social events like proms and graduations, and most are in quarantine with their families. Clinical psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline joined us with advice on handling your quaran-teen.

First, acknowledge that this is difficult for them. If they are argumentative, note that it is likely an expression of frustration and fear.

Dr. Saline also noted it’s important to give them appropriate space and get their input on creating a daily schedule or collaborative plan. Giving them a sense of control over their daily routine is important.