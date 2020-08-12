Advice on caring for your body and mind while you navigate through Covid-19 concerns

(Mass Appeal) – It’s stressful to navigate through all of the conflicting information and choices presented for back to school this year. Just like a physical road trip may require some emergency assistance, so too can the journey in navigating your family’s plan for September. Reverend Michaelia Daubon and Bishop Andrew Daubon join us with their advice.

The Daubons recommend the acronym “AAA” to check if you need some assistance in an emotional journey.

Awareness: Be aware of what is happening in your mind and body during times of stress

Attention: Make sure not to neglect self-care like sleep, diet, and exercise

Accept: Know that professional help is always available and be mindful of when to seek it out.