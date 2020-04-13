Advice on finding joy in life during the pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – It’s harder than normal to find joy in life these days, with social distancing, a plummeting economy, and health concerns. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline joins us with creative ways to help you and your families stay positive.

First, get out and exercise. It keeps you connected with the outside world and you can find moments of happiness as the earth begins to bloom for spring.

Dr. Saline also suggests shaking things up at home. Dress up, paint faces, eat breakfast for dinner – anything to break up a mundane routine. Also, give yourself a break – don’t sweat it if the dishes sit or the bed isn’t made. We all need to take it easy on ourselves right now.