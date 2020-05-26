Advice on finding the right therapist for your child

(Mass Appeal) – This pandemic has put children through a lot emotionally. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline, of DrSharonSaline.com, joins us with advice on finding a therapist for your child if they are struggling.

Dr. Saline says first parents must determine what’s typical behavior and what’s not – violence, extreme anxiety and talk of self harm should be considered out of the ordinary. The next step is to contact your pediatrician and ask them about referrals.

The client-therapist relationship is very important, so make sure you set up a time to interview the therapist online. Dr. Saline noted that’s important to give the therapist a chance: the first few sessions are really “get-to-know-you” sessions.