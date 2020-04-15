1  of  2
Breaking News
Warren is latest former presidential rival to back Biden FBI conducting investigation in East Longmeadow
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Advice on sharing parenting responsibilities during the quarantine

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – It happens in almost every household – one parent getting the lion’s share of parenting responsibilities. This can cause strain, especially now with two parents at home, both likely working as well. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, founder of Green Gate Leadership, joined with co-parenting advice.

Dolan-Del Vechhio suggests being upfront with your partner and your feelings of being overwhelmed. You don’t want feelings to simmer and build up to form resentment.

Have a meeting and work out a parenting schedule – and tell the children what you are up to. They should know why this new schedule is in order and what it’s supposed to accomplish.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today