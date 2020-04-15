Advice on sharing parenting responsibilities during the quarantine

(Mass Appeal) – It happens in almost every household – one parent getting the lion’s share of parenting responsibilities. This can cause strain, especially now with two parents at home, both likely working as well. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, founder of Green Gate Leadership, joined with co-parenting advice.

Dolan-Del Vechhio suggests being upfront with your partner and your feelings of being overwhelmed. You don’t want feelings to simmer and build up to form resentment.

Have a meeting and work out a parenting schedule – and tell the children what you are up to. They should know why this new schedule is in order and what it’s supposed to accomplish.