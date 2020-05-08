Advice on stopping the stress-eating cycle leading you to the quarantine 15

(Mass Appeal) – We are at home and eating has never been more accessible. Add to that the concerns of the virus and the economy and you have the perfect recipe for stress eating. Elana Davidson, of the Holyoke Medical Center’s Weight Management Program, joined us with more.

According to Davidson, when we are stressed, we tend to crave comfort foods like pizza and cookies. To avoid falling into a stress-eating cycle, make a plan for yourself. Stick to regular, healthy meals and if you are hungry, try and make a smarter choice.

Davidson added that exercise is also very important and to make sure to incorporate that into your daily routine.