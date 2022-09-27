(MASS APPEAL) – When talking about different diseases or illnesses, a lot time the phrase “being an advocate,” is mentioned. As we continue to bring awareness to suicide prevention during National Suicide Prevention Month, we’re learning what advocacy means in this case. Here to explain is Heather White, Associate Area Director, and Jennifer Matoney, Field Advocate for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Massachusetts Chapter, and co-chair for the Pioneer Valley Coalition for Prevention.

If you’re interested in learning how you can become an advocate with The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention visit afsp.org/advocate

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988 or texting “TALK” to 741-741.

Sponsored by: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention