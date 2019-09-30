Affordable, iced matcha latte

(Mass Appeal) - JDRF, the organization working to support those afflicted and find a cure for type 1 diabetes, became a resource for our guest Steffanie Rodrigues about 10 years ago. According to Rodrigues, after a serious diabetes attack, JDRF helped her manager her insulin levels with a new device. Rodrigues joined us today to tell her story and about the upcoming JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England on Sunday, Oct. 6.

JDRF is looking to help find a cure and is an excellent resource for those coping with type 1 diabetes on daily basis, monitoring insulin, blood sugars and more. This walk is a great way to support this work. The JDRF partnership with Six Flags means walkers that raise more than $75 can enjoy a day at the park.