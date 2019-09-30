Affordable, iced matcha latte

Sean Condon, owner of Perfect Cuppa Tea, taught us how to make an affordable, iced matcha latte.

Ingredients:

½ cup milk (I used vanilla almond milk. You can use any milk you like.)
¼ vanilla non-dairy creamer
1/3 cup cold water
Stevia or Agave to taste (careful as these become very sweet quick)
1 teaspoon matcha
Ice

Directions:

  1. Into an air-tight container like a cocktail shaker, shake together milk and Agave for 10-15 seconds.
  2. Pour sweetened milk into a glass cup and add ice.
  3. Rinse the cocktail shaker and add in cold water and matcha. Shake for 10-15 seconds.
  4. Pour matcha into the glass cup slowly. Add more ice if necessary.

