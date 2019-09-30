Sean Condon, owner of Perfect Cuppa Tea, taught us how to make an affordable, iced matcha latte.
Ingredients:
½ cup milk (I used vanilla almond milk. You can use any milk you like.)
¼ vanilla non-dairy creamer
1/3 cup cold water
Stevia or Agave to taste (careful as these become very sweet quick)
1 teaspoon matcha
Ice
Directions:
- Into an air-tight container like a cocktail shaker, shake together milk and Agave for 10-15 seconds.
- Pour sweetened milk into a glass cup and add ice.
- Rinse the cocktail shaker and add in cold water and matcha. Shake for 10-15 seconds.
- Pour matcha into the glass cup slowly. Add more ice if necessary.