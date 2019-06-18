After multiple rejections, Springfield finally will unveil 9/11 Memorial with original beam

Judy Matt, President at the Spirit of Springfield, previewed the unveiling of the city’s 9/11 Memorial.

NAME OF EVENT: Springfield’s September 11th Monument Dedication

DATES & TIMES: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 – 7pm

ADDRESS: Riverfront Park (Hall of Fame Way)

ABOUT THE EVENT: Springfield’s September 11th Monument is in memory of the 498 first responders that died on September 11, 2001, in New York, Pennsylvania and at The Pentagon. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi and Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will lead the dedication of the monument. The ceremony will include a rollout of emergency vehicles, rifle salute and the reading of the 498 names that are inscribed on the monument wall.