Afterschool chocolate coconut granola bars

(Mass Appeal) – I don’t know about you, but my kids are ravenous at the end of the school day. Thank goodness our friend Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here today with help!

Ingredients:

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

2/3 cup nuts, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

2 tbs. chocolate chips

2 tbs. flax seed

2 tbs. pumpkin seeds

2 tbs. coconut oil, melted

2 tbs. unsalted, natural almond butter or cashew butter

3 tbs. maple syrup

1 ½ tbs. coconut sugar

Directions:

Preheat the oven 325°and line an 8-inch pan with parchment and spray with cooking spray. Set aside. In a large bowl mix all the dry ingredients until fully combined. In a smaller bowl whisk together the melted coconut oil, almond butter, maple syrup, and coconut sugar until fully incorporated. Fold in the chocolate chips and dried cranberries. Pour the wet into the dry and stir fully combining. Press into the pan and spread out into an even layer. Bake for 16 -20 minutes. Let cool completely for about an hour on a cooling rack. Lift out of the pan and leave on the cooling rack and let cool for 2 hours until completely set. Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container.