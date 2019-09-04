Agawam Community Artists and Artisans hosting “Clothesline” Art Show this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – The Agawam Community Artists and Artisans welcomes one and all to their fine art and craft show. Sue Scantlen of the Agawam Historical Association and Howard Safford of the Agawam Community Artists and Artisans joined us to share the details.

The “Clothesline” Fine Art and Craft Show will display several unframed pieces hung on a clothesline to accompany tables full of art and crafts in all mediums. In addition to the art, people will be able to listen to jazz and explore the historic Thomas Smith House.

The Agawam Community Artists and Artisans Fine Art and Craft show is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thomas Smith House, 251 North West Street in Feeding Hills.