(Mass Appeal) – Fresh berries, light & airy texture…the perfect dessert for Spring! Jessie-Sierra Ross from the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” is here to put her twist on a classic treat, by adding aged port!

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons aged port

4 large egg yolks

4 tablespoons water

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup chilled whipped cream

3-4 cups berries, raspberries & blueberries here, but blackberries would work too

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium pot, heat two to three inches of water to just about a simmer. Prepare a large bowl with ice and water for an ice bath. Reserve. Place the egg yolks, port, water, and sugar into a medium heat proof mixing bowl (making sure that when the bowl is fitted over the pot, that it doesn’t touch the water, otherwise you will make scrambled eggs), and whisk to combine. Place the bowl over the not-quite-simmering water and whisk continuously for 4 minutes, or until the mixture becomes frothy and thickens. Once thickened, place the bowl with the egg mixture directly into the ice bath and continue to whisk until the sauce cools, about 3 minutes. In a separate bowl, either with a hand mixer or with a whisk, whip the chilled cream until it reaches soft peaks (not the firm peak we typically associate with whipped cream). Fold gently into the cooled egg mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

TO SERVE: