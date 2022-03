(Mass Appeal) – The American International College men’s hockey team is the Atlantic Hockey Association champion for the 2021-2022 season and this Friday in Allentown PA they open their run for the national championship by taking on the number 1 seed, Michigan. Joining me now is the coach of the AIC Men’s Ice Hockey program, Eric Lang, along with senior defenseman and captain, #22 Parker Revering.

Video courtesy of Atlantic Hockey

Photos courtesy of Kelly Shea