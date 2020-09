(Mass Appeal) – Your New England fall experience would not be complete without going apple picking! Leslie Harris from Quonquont Farms joined us with what apples you can get throughout the entire apple season.

Harris said not all apples ripen at once, they ripen in waves and there are different varieties available throughout the season.

She said the most popular is the old Yankee standby, MacIntosh, while her favorite apple is the Jonagold – she says they are a must try!