All about the Love Boat benefit for the American Cancer Society for Valentine’s Day

(Mass Appeal) – Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays where you are always looking for something to do. Fortunately, we’ve got the perfect answer for you and it involves raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Jill Monson from the American Cancer Society and Katie DiClemente from the Sheraton Springfield, joined us in studio 1A with details of a fun, Love Boat-themed event hosted the by the Sheraton Springfield. The hotel will be transformed to resemble a cruise ship and the evening will be filled with fun games and entertainment. At each of the hotel’s “ports” there will be different dining options from around the world – Greek, Italian, Jamaican – a taste trip around the world. Monson added the proceeds help local people living with a diagnosis

This even takes place on Friday, Feb. 14 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield, 1 Monarch Place in Springfield. Call for tickets, 413-781-1010 or visit LoveBoatacs.EventBrite.com.