All-natural summer first aid remedies

Since the American Rescue Plan passed in March, the federal government has authorized an extra $300 each week in unemployment money -- on top of regular state unemployment benefits. The additional assistance is set to continue until Sept. 6, but states are able to opt out early.

Effective Saturday, thousands of people in Missouri lost their pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Mike Parson pulled Missouri out of the federal benefits program after June 12. He's one of 25 Republican governors to make the move.