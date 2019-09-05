All the autumn fun is at Yankee Candle Village

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal was live from the lovely Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield, where we had the opportunity to learn about the fun fall happenings and new fragrance collections for the season.

We first met with Director Wade Bassett, who shared some highlights from the fall events calendar, including the Fall Fun Weekends running through Oct. 27, the Girls Night Out on September 12, and the Village Festival, which features hayrides, live music, and a visit from Zoo on the Go.

Next we were joined by Designer Dana Volungis, who described the new sophisticated fragrance line, Farmers Market, and how it evokes cozy fall feelings. She also showed us the new highly collectible Boney Bunch line, which has a carnival theme – both a little cute and a little creepy, which is perfect for Halloween.

Lastly, we visited the new Candle Bar, where Retail Manager Jay Gerace took us through the process of how you can create your own candle with a personalized fragrance blend.

For more information on Yankee Candle and the fall events schedule, visit https://www.yankeecandle.com/village or like the Facebook page at Yankee Candle Village MA. Yankee Candle is located at 25 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield.