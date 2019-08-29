Breaking News
Allergy-friendly chocolate chip muffins to send in your child’s lunchbox

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, showed us an allergy-friendly recipe for chocolate chip sunbutter muffins.

Chocolate Chip Sunbutter Muffins GF

Ingredients:

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose gluten free flour
  • ½ cup gluten free rolled oats
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • 2/3 cup light brown sugar, packed
  • ½ cup sun butter
  • ¾ cup Milk of your choice (I like oat milk)
  • 2 tbs. vegetable oil
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ cup chocolate chips
  • Optional: ½ cup dried cranberries

Directions:

  • Preheat to 350°. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners, then spray the liners with cooking spray.
  • Whisk together the flour, oats, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a medium bowl.
  • Whisk together the brown sugar and sunflower butter in a second medium bowl, then whisk in the milk, oil and egg.
  • Stir the sunflower butter mixture into the flour mixture to combine well.
  • Fold in the chocolate chips and dried cranberries. Ladle 1/3 cup batter into each muffin cup liner.
  • Bake, rotating the pan about halfway through, until a cake tester inserted in a few muffins comes out clean, 16 to 18 minutes.
  • Let cool for 5 mins in the tin on a rack, then transfer the muffins to the rack to cool completely.
  • The muffins can be stored in an airtight container

