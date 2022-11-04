(MASS APPEAL) – The School of Health & Patient Simulation at Springfield Technical Community College is hosting an event for anyone interested in a healthcare career to learn more about what programs STCC offers. Joining us is Kelli Goodkowsky, Assistant Dean for the School of Health & Patient Simulation, to share more.

Allied Health Careers Exploration Night

The School of Health & Patient Simulation at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will be hosting an Allied Health Careers Exploration Night on Wednesday, November 16th from 4:30pm-7:30pm in Building 20 on the STCC campus.

This event is a great opportunity for anyone interested in a healthcare career to learn more about what healthcare programs STCC offers. This night is perfect for a high school student looking to explore careers in health, a current student exploring program options, someone looking to explore second career options, or a non-traditional student looking for a rewarding career. Even if someone is just thinking about the idea, this event is a great opportunity to learn about the different careers available in healthcare.

Registration will take place the night of the event in the Lobby of Building 20 on the STCC campus. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, contact the School of Health & Patient Simulation at shps@stcc.edu or 413-755-7477.

Sponsored by: Springfield Technical Community College