Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum’s birthday celebration

One year, two years – celebrate with big cheers! The Dr. Seuss Museum is celebrating its second birthday this Saturday, June 15 with free admission and a day filled with great events for the whole family. Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson and Director of Education Larissa Murray joined us in studio to tell us all about it. You’ll be able to see new exhibits, take photos with Thing 1 and Thing 2 – and of course, the Cat in the Hat – and enjoy the fun sounds of the Expandable Brass Band!
For more information, visit www.springfieldmuseums.org .