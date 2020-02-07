American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day

(Mass Appeal) – Go Red For Women is the American Heart Association’s global initiative to end heart disease and stroke in women and is annually promoted through the National Wear Red Day.

Angela Smith, Manager of Stroke Services at Holyoke Medical Center & an American Heart Association volunteer, shares with us information on the risks women have of having a cardiac event and also to raise awareness in the fight against heart disease – the leading cause of death of men and women, in the world. GoRedForWomen.org