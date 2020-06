(Mass Appeal) – Jessie Graff has a long list of amazing, super-human accomplishments. She’s done incredible stunt work in movies like Wonder Woman, X-Men, and Bridesmaids. Then she rose to popularity as a top competitor on American Ninja Warrior. Now, she joins The Titan Games as a celebrity Titan.

Jessie tells us what we can expect as The Titan Games prepared for the championship rounds.

