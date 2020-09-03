American Ninja Warrior overcomes pandemic obstacles for exciting new season

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal talks with hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila to hear how American Ninja Warrior pivoted its competition to ensure COVID-19 safe competition for its athletes.

Season 12 of American Ninja Warrior was scheduled to begin days after the shutdown in March. The competition was postponed and reworked to keep competitors safe. It’s the first NBC series to have completed a full season of episodes during the pandemic.

The top 50 athletes will bring along two people from their communities to compete with them for a total of 150 competitors. The series will feature an abridged format with multiple rounds: Qualifiers (6 obstacle course), Semi-Finals (10 obstacle course) and Finals (10 obstacle course + Power Tower playoff bracket).

To determine the winner during the Finals, the top eight ninjas will compete in a playoff bracket where they will race head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner will earn $100,000.

Catch the premiere on Monday, September 7th at 8 PM on 22News.