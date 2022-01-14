American Red Cross declares national blood crisis

(Mass Appeal) – The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

American Red Cross Central and Western Massachusetts Chapter Executive Director Nia Rennix spoke with Mass Appeal about what this means and how you can help.

For more information or to setup an appointment to donate, please log on to redcrossblood.org.