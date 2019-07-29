American Women of Service Pageant supports community service

Ambassador of the American Women of Service pageant, Christie Borelli-Gromaski, joined us in studio 1A to discuss what makes this pageant unique and share the details of the upcoming competition taking place this weekend at the Sheraton Springfield.

Borelli-Gromaski pointed out the American Women of Service pageant promotes community and civic engagement as a key part of its platform. She stated she has been very active locally since she won her crown, being involved with community and school events.

The pageant is taking place Sunday at the Sheraton Springfield. The finals are Sunday, Aug. 4 from 2 – 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.crossroadsproductions.me. Tickets are available at the door.