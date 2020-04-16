Amherst Cinema launches “Virtual Cinema” program featuring new releases

(Mass Appeal) – We all need a little more entertainment these day, so Amherst Cinema is launching a new Virtual Cinema program which streams new releases right your home. George Myers, general manager of Amherst Cinema, joined us with the details.

Myers said the virtual cinema is bringing fresh content to viewers, allowing them to stream what would normally be out at the cinema right now. It also includes exclusive interviews with film makers, staff recommendations and more.

To sign up for the Virtual Cinema program visit AmherstCinema.org.