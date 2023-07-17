(Mass Appeal) – The Amherst Railway Society and Springfield Union Station are gearing up for Kids on Track. If your little one likes trains, this is the program for them. It also introduces them to the railroad industry and STEAM education. Here with more information are John Sacerdote, the President and Show Director of the Amherst Railway Society, and Nicole Sweeney, the Commercial Property Manager for the Springfield Union Station.
Amherst Railway Society, Springfield Union Station gear up for Kids on Track
by: Kayla Hevey
