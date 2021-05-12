AMR offering “Earn While You Learn” training course

(Mass Appeal) – AMR’s award-winning Earn While You Learn program is once again being offered in Springfield. For those thinking about a career as an EMT, this opportunity is for you.

Patrick Pickering, Regional Director for AMR, explains how the program works and who is eligible to apply.

Applications are now available at amr.net/careers and open until May 24, 2021. The Earn While You Learn academy is slated to begin full time on June 7, 2021. The academy will run Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in person with the possibility of hybrid online classes.

