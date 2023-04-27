(MASS APPEAL) – The Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture is holding a story telling event celebrating the many ways local food and farming effects our community. Joining me is Claire Morenon, the Communications Director with CISA, and Bruce Hopper, one of the storytellers and owner of Pure BS Maple Shack in Auburn, with all the details.

Field Notes: An Afternoon of Storytelling

CISA’s live storytelling event, Field Notes, celebrates the many ways local food and farming leave their mark in our lives and our communities. The program features seven local storytellers at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton on Sunday, April 30th from 2:00pm -4:00pm. Visit aomtheatre.com to purchase tickets.

Visit buylocalfood.org for more information.

