An Apple Pan Dowdy is the right dessert this fall

(Mass Appeal) – We do a lot of cooking on Mass Appeal and some of the ingredients and intricacies of the cooking might be a bit unknown to you. This next one is a dessert called an Apple Pan Dowdy and lucky for us, Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen knows all about it and she’s going to make one for us.

Apple Pan Dowdy Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups Bisquick, divided

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon white vinegar

1 cup water

1 Tablespoon butter, softened

1 Teaspoon vanilla

5 or 6 Baking apples

3/4 cup cream

Cinnamon Sugar

2 1/2 Tablespoons white sugar

1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

Combine 1/4 cup Bisquick, the brown sugar, salt, vinegar and water in a medium size saucepan. Place the pan over low heat, cook and stir the ingredients until they are thick and clear, about 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the butter and vanilla. Set the mixture aside.

Place the apples into a buttered 8 inch pan. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture evenly over the apples in the pan.

Place the remaining 1 1/2 cups of Bisquick and cream in a large bowl. Use a fork to combine the two together. Drop the mixture over the apples in the pan evenly. Pour the sauce over the Bisquick topping evenly. Place the pan in a preheated 400 degree oven for 30 -40 minutes. Before removing the pan from the oven, check to see if the apples are tender by sticking a fork down into the pan. If the apples are tender and cooked, remove the pan from the oven to a cooling rack.