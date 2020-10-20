An apple-tizing cheese spread

(Mass Appeal) – Apple season is winding down, so embrace the taste of fall with an apple-sage cheese spread from Tinky Weisblat of TinkyCooks.com.

Apple-Sage Cheese Spread

Course: Appetizer

Cuisine: American

Servings: 6 to 8

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): 10 minutes or so, depending on the type of apple used

Ingredients:

1/2 small red onion, peeled and finely chopped

a small amount of butter for sautéing

1 medium apple, cored and sliced but not peeled

4 ounces (1/2 brick) cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

6-10 fresh sage leaves, depending on taste, finely chopped (plus additional unchopped sage for garnish)

Cooking Directions:

In a small, nonstick frying pan, sauté the onion pieces in the butter until they start to soften.

Add the apple pieces. Cook and keep stirring until they are slightly soft as well.

Beat the cheeses together with a mixer or a wooden spoon. Stir in the apples, onion pieces, and chopped sage.

Place the mixture in a bowl. Chill for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to blend; then bring the spread to room temperature before serving.

Makes just under two cups, more or less, depending on the size of your apple.