(Mass Appeal) – Do you like wine? Do you like fruit? Well, our good friend Mike Brunelle from Table & Vine is here today to talk about the drink, Sangria, and share one of his favorite Sangria recipes.

Ingredients:

2 bottles red wine (preferably Spanish)

1/2 cup Brandy or Rum

2 Oranges, diced

1 Apple, diced

1 Lemon, diced

Simple syrup or agave nectar to taste

Seltzer or Soda Water