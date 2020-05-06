An experiment on air pressure with the Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – Ready to try a science experiment? Grab an adult, because for this one you need adult supervision. Jenny Powers, family engagement coordinator for the Springfield Museums, joined us with an experiment on air pressure.

Powers took a damp paper towel and folder it on a paper plate. Next, she lit a votive candle and placed it on the paper towel.

After the candle was lit, Powers put an upside down cup over the candle. Once the oxygen was depleted and the candle extinguished, Powers was able to lift the top of the cup and the plate remained attached to the bottom of it. The reason? Air pressure!