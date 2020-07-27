An inside look at what your next dental visit will be like

(Mass Appeal) – Dental visits have changed a lot thanks to COVID-19, so Dr. Kelly Bouchard of Bouchard Dental gave us a tour of her office and idea of what to expect at your next visit.

Bouchard said that patients will wait in the car as opposed to the waiting room. Patients will be asked to come alone and temperatures will be taken upon entering the office.

Dr. Bouchard showed some of the PPE, or personal protective equipment, that the dentists and hygienists will be wearing to protect themselves.