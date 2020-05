(Mass Appeal) - It's a difficult time right now, and smart to give ourselves a little break. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline, of DrSharonSaline.com, joins us with tips on how to embrace a less is more philosophy.

First, advises Dr. Saline, maybe take a break from social media to stop comparing yourself with others. Next, set realistic ideas about school - let your children have a little more control and let go a bit, stop going over homework daily.