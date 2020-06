(Mass Appeal) – Our second stop during our virtual visit to Mystic Aquarium was the largest outdoor Beluga Whale habitat in the United States! Lindsay Nelson, senior trainer of Cetaceans & Pinnipeds, was our guide.

Nelson told us about Beluga Whales, arctic creatures that can live in captivity to be up to 50 years old. The Aquarium has three of these social animals.

The whales, which look a little like a dolphin-whale hybrid, have a bulging head, which is actually called a melon.