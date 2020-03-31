1  of  3
White House coronavirus task force to give Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
An update on how Dakin Humane Society is handling the COVID-19 crisis

(Mass Appeal) – The effect of the COVID-19 crisis is being felt everywhere in the community, even at the Dakin Humane Society. Executive Director Carmine DiCenso joined us today to give an update on how the animals are faring, and how Dakin is adapting its services during this crisis.

DiCenso said that adoptions are still taking place at Dakin’s Springfield location. People can make an appointment to adopt a pet and there are curbside adoptions where they will take the pet out to your car (the building itself is closed to the public).

Programs, like the spay and neuter clinics, are currently on hold however Dakin’s Pet Food Aid program, which allows people with financial difficulties access to food to feed their pets is up and running. To get an overview of what Dakin is doing and to see what pets are currently available, visit DakinHumaneSociety.org.

