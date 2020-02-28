Angel Babies Workshop looking for volunteers and donations

(Mass Appeal) – The non-profit Angel Babies is hosting a workshop in Westfield this weekend to create handmade outfits for babies taken from this world far too soon. Alisha Neal, founder of Angel Babies, joined us to tell us more.

According to Neal, the workshop creates the outfits with people’s prom and wedding dresses. Neal stated not only is the organization looking for donations on Saturday, they are also looking for volunteers who want to sew, cut, trace, knit or even iron.

The Angel Babies Workshop is taking place at Cora’s Kreations, 16 Union Ave. 2J in Westfield. In addition to event taking place this Saturday, Feb. 29, there is another event on March 29. For more information, visit AngelBabiesMa.org or call 774-992-5533.