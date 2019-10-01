Annual breakfast fundraiser for the Homework House

Virginia Dillon and Natasha Rivera, from the Homework House of Holyoke, previewed their upcoming Igniting Potential Annual Breakfast.
NAME OF EVENT: Igniting Potential Breakfast
DATES & TIMES: October 10th, 2019
ADDRESS: Log Cabin, Holyoke
ABOUT THE EVENT: “On October 10th, 2019, Homework House is hosting our Igniting Potential Annual Breakfast at The Log Cabin to share our story and inspire the financial resources Homework House needs to sustain its future. We anticipate that 300 friends and supporters will join us on the 10th for a complimentary breakfast and a one-hour program that will be packed with inspiration. Funds raised at the Igniting Potential Annual Breakfast will go to support Homework House’s free tutoring and mentoring programs for school-aged children in Holyoke.”
RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: homeworkhousebreakfast.com 413-887-7406