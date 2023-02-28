(MASS APPEAL) – The St. Patrick’s Committee is hosting their annual pre-holiday kick-off party this Friday. That’s right Marshal Mania is returning, now with a new location! Joining us from the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee is Jeffrey Walsh and Johnny Driscoll to give us all the details.

Marshal Mania!

Friday, March 3rd from 6:30pm until 10:00pm. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6:30pm, show starts at 8:00pm.

New Location: Gateway City Arts, 92 Race Street, Holyoke

Visit holyokestpatricksparade.com/events/marshal-mania for more information

Sponsored by: St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke