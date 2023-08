(MASS APPEAL) – The Mathew J. Vieu Memorial Fund is hosting their annual Oorah run / walk! The goal is to help veterans and local military members in Mathew’s honor. Joining me with all the details on how you can participate is Mathew’s sister Crystal Dufresne.

OORAH 5K Run / Walk will be held Sunday, September 3rd starting at 10:00am at Dufresne Park in Granby. For more information visit mjvm.org