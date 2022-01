THREE RIVERS, Mass. (WWLP) - A Three Rivers resident caught some bald eagles on camera Friday morning.

They shared video and photos of the eagles with 22News. Emily Czaja said in an email they saw three bald eagles in total. One of the eagles was still an adolescent, you can tell due to it not having white feathers on its head. According to USDA, bald eagles do not obtain their full features until they are at least five years old.