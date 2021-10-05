Apple crisp with vanilla ice cream and warm caramel sauce

(Mass Appeal) – I hope you’ve brought your sweet tooth with you because we invited Betty Rosbottom – – cookbook author and chef extraordinaire – – to demonstrate how to make an apple toffee crisp with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce!

When this crisp comes out of the oven, the topping of chopped pecans and toffee bits mixed with flour, sugar, and bits of butter is golden and crunchy, and the Golden Delicious apple slices beneath, tossed with melted butter, a splash of lemon juice, sugar, and cinnamon, are fork-tender.

For a little extra indulgence, I serve this crisp with scoops of vanilla ice cream and drizzle each serving with some warm caramel sauce purchased at the grocery. For me, those little toffee bits are the secret ingredient that makes this apple crisp extra special.

2 1/4 pounds (about 4 large) Golden Delicious apples or other baking apples such as Pink Lady, or Granny Smith

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

6 tablespoons sugar

3/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Scant 1/4 teaspoon salt

Topping

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup toffee bits (See cooking tip.)

1/2 cup flour

6 tablespoons light brown sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and finely diced.

Confectioner’s sugar for garnish

Mint springs for garnish, optional

1-pint vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup or more purchased caramel sauce (See cooking tip.)

Arrange a rack at center position and preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Have ready a shallow 2- quart baking dish. For the filling, peel apples. Then cut them in half lengthwise and cut out t\and discard the cores. Cut each half into 4 wedges. (You should get about 6 cups.) Place slices in the baking dish and toss with the butter and lemon juice. In a small bowl, stir the sugar, cinnamon, and salt together and sprinkle over apples. Toss to coat well. For the topping, place the pecans, toffee bits, flour, and brown sugar in a medium bowl, and mix well. Add the butter, and, using your fingertips, rub the mixture together until it resembles pea-sized clumps. Scatter the topping evenly over the apples. Bake until apples are tender and juicy and topping is golden brown, 50 to 55 minutes. Remove and cool 5 to 10 minutes. (The crisp can be prepared 4 hours ahead; cool and leave at room temperature, uncovered. Reheat in a preheated 350-degree F oven until warm, about 15 minutes.) To serve, dust crisp with confectioner’s sugar. Garnish each portion with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and with a drizzled of warmed caramel sauce. Garnish with a sprig of mint if desired. Serves 4 to 5

Cooking Tips:

Heath “Bits o Brickle” toffee bits, which are usually found in the baking section of the grocery work well in this recipe. (Do not use chocolate-coated toffee bits.)

Mrs. Richardson’s Original Caramel Sauce (my favorite purchased caramel sauce) is available in many groceries and just needs a quick heating in a saucepan over low to medium heat.