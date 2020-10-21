Apple Pie Bars: A hand-held version of a classic dessert

(Mass Appeal) – Have you ever wished you could make a dessert that has all the taste of an apple pie – but all the ease of making a bar? Well here on Mass Appeal wishes do come true!

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, demonstrates how to make apple pie bars!

Apple Pie Bars

By: Ashley Tresoline

Ingredients:

¾ cup creamy nut butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 tbs. coconut oil, melted

¼ cup maple syrup

1 cup almond flour

¼ cup coconut flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

Filling:

3 baking apples, chopped

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

2 tbs. applesauce

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

1/8 tsp. salt

Optional: You can sub in 2 tsp. apple pie spice

Topping:

¼ cup almond flour

¼ cup coconut flour

2 tbs. coconut oil, melted

1 tsp. cinnamon or apple pie spice

2 tbs. almonds, chopped

4 tbs. maple syrup or coconut sugar

Directions:

Preheat the oven 350°, spray and line an 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside. In medium bowl mix together the nut butter, vanilla extract, maple syrup, melted coconut oil until completely incorporated. Stir in almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder and cinnamon. The dough will be slightly tacky. Press dough into the pan and up the sides, bake for 10 minutes. While the shell is baking, prepare the filling.

Cut the apples into chunks and add to a sauce pan over medium heat. Add in the unsweetened applesauce, water, lemon juice, cinnamon and pinch of nutmeg. Once softened slightly take off heat and add 2 tsp. of flour or arrowroot powder. Spread the filling over the crust.

For the crunchy topping, mix together ¼ cup almond flour, ¼ cup coconut flour, 2 tbs. melted coconut oil, 1 tsp. cinnamon and 2 tbs. chopped nuts with your choice of sweetener. Crumble over the apples and bake the bars for another 14-16 minutes. Let cool completely before slicing.