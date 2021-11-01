Apple pie tea latte: The perfect fall beverage

(Mass Appeal) – Ready to get cozy with a warm mug of something that tastes like the epitome of fall? Good news! Tea expert Sean Condon is with here to show us how to create an apple pie tea latte!



Apple Pie Tea Latte

How to make the Apple Pie Spice Syrup:

Apple Pie Spice Syrup:

1/2 cup brown granulated sugar

1 Tbsp cornstarch

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1 cup apple juice

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp salted butter

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, whisk together sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Whisk in apple juice and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat, until boils and thickens. Remove from the heat. Whisk in the butter. Cool to room temperature. Store in a jar with a lid for up to a week.

Apple Pie Spice Tea Latte